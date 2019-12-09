Despite the lingering case against her, Sonya Arrington has been granted permission to travel to California

Breaking News
Man who pleaded guilty to setting fire to Fred’s Beds & Furniture sentenced in court
Local News
City Council President, Sonya Arrington accused of stealing from her own non-profit

Despite the lingering case against her, Erie City Councilwoman Sonya Arrington was granted permission to travel to California this week.

According to the motion to travel form filed by Arrington’s lawyer, she will be able to visit family in California on December 12th.

The Assistant United States Attorney on Arrington’s case did not object to her traveling.

Arrington’s lawyer requested that she be allowed to travel from Dec. 12th to Dec. 19th.

The FBI filed an indictment against Arrington in April of 2018.

She is accused of embezzling at least $70,000 in funds intended for her nonprofit, Mothers Against Teen Violence.

