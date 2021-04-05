Details from more than 500 million Facebook users found on a website for hackers

Details from more than 500 million Facebook users have been found on a website for hackers.

That’s according to the publication Business Insider.

The data breach reportedly occurred two years ago and Facebook said that the problem has been fixed.

Business Insider is calling this another example of the vast amount of information collected by Facebook and other social media sites and the limits on how secure that information is.

The data reportedly came from Facebook users from 106 countries. It includes users phone numbers, Facebook ID’s, full names, locations, birthdates, and email addresses.