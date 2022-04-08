The defendant in the Erie High School shooting participated in a detention hearing on Friday, April 8.

The student faces charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

JET 24 Action News reached out to the defendant’s attorney and he refused to disclose his client’s age. However, a report in the Erie Times-News stated that the suspect is 14 years old.

The defendant will remain at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center and will not be charged as an adult in the case.

The suspect is accused of firing a nine-millimeter pistol several times, hitting another Erie High School student.