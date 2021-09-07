Detour: Demolition of Rt. 18 bridge in Girard set to begin

Detours will be in place Tuesday for the emergency demolition of the Rt. 18 bridge in Girard Township.

PennDOT will begin work to demolish the bridge Tuesday, Sept. 7 after an overheight vehicle hit the bridge on Aug. 25.

During the work, detours will be in place for Route 18 and I-90 traffic.

The new bridge will be built near the existing bridge, and will have tear drop roundabouts at each end.

Daytime temporary lane restrictions will be in place on I-90 starting Sept. 8. Nighttime rolling closures will be used while the bridge deck and beams are removed. These are expected to be in place between 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. from September 13 to September 15.

A detour for Route 18 through traffic will be in place Tuesday, and will remain in place until the new bridge is open during the 2022 construction season.

The detour for Route 18 through traffic will be posted using Route 20, Route 6N and Route 98.

For Route 18 northbound, access to the Interstate 90 eastbound on ramp will remain open, as will access to Cross Station Road and the businesses along that roadway.

The I-90 westbound on ramp will be closed to all traffic.

Traffic on Route 18 wanting to go on I-90 westbound should use I-90 eastbound, Exit 16 (Fairview/Franklin Center) to turn around and go west.

I-90 westbound traffic will be able to use Exit 9 to access Route 18 northbound. A detour will also be posted for the other I-90 traffic wanting to access Route 18.

I-90 eastbound traffic wanting to go northbound should use Exit 3 and follow the detour on Route 6N and Route 20.

Drivers on I-90 eastbound and westbound wanting to access the Route 18 southbound and the businesses south of the bridge should use Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield Township/Cherry Hill).

The contractor for the overall project is Lindy Paving, Inc. of New Galilee, PA. The subcontractor for the bridge work is Mekis Construction Company of Fenelton, PA.

More information on the I-90 project can be found online at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists