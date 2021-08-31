Detour: Walkway demolition to close W. 12th Street after Labor Day

PennDOT is expected to close one of Erie’s busiest streets in September for up to three days of demolition work to bring down a walkway overpass.

The bridge over West 12th Street that connects Modern Industries to the former Erie Malleable Iron Plant will be removed from September 15-18.

While that work is being completed, West 12th Street will be closed from Cherry Street through Liberty Street.

A detour is being planned using the Bayfront Highway.

