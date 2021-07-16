Detours slated to begin next month for Oliver Road roundabout project

As the $3.8 million project to built a roundabout the intersections of Oliver Road, Flower Road and Hamot Road in Summit Township continues, PennDOT announces the first detour is slated to begin in August.

The two-year project will include removal of the existing intersections and construction of a roundabout. In addition, additional work includes:

Milling and paving of intersecting roads

Construction of sidewalks

ADA curb ramps

Drainage improvements

Environmental mitigation

Lighting

Vegetation replacement

Pavement markings

Information on the project, including the detour updates and progress pictures can be seen by clicking here.

The work will be done in seven phases. There will be various detours in place during those phases.

Phase 1 started June 21 and includes the construction of the offline portion of the roundabout. Work also includes new roadway approaches, drainage, sidewalks, and concrete islands. The truck detour originally planned for this phase will no longer be implemented. Work is expected to take approximately 40 days to complete.

Following the work, construction will focus on the Hamot Road north approach to the new roadway and the removal of the unused portion of Hamot Road. Temporary lanes will be constructed for two-lane traffic on Hamot Road. Additional drainage work will also be done. Traffic on Hamot Road will be detoured using Route 19 (Peach Street) and Hershey Road. The detour is expected to be in place starting August 24, 2021. Work is expected to take approximately eight days.

Phase 2 will include the construction of the approach on Oliver Road, as well as drainage, sidewalks, and concrete islands. Traffic will use the temporary lanes on Hamot Road. Work is expected to take approximately 12 days to complete.

Once it is complete work will start on the tie-in between Oliver Road approach and the new roadway. Work will also include the removal of a portion of the existing Oliver Road as well as drainage and sidewalks. Oliver Road traffic will be detoured using Hamot Road, Hershey Road, and Route 19. Work is expected to take approximately 11 days.

Phase 3 will include the construction of the tie-in between Flower Road approach and new roadway. Work will also include the removal of a portion of the existing Flower Road as well as drainage and sidewalks. Flower Road traffic will be detoured using the Oliver Road, Dunn Valley Road , and Reichert Road (Route 4013). Work is expected to take approximately 15 days.

Work is expected to shutdown for the winter following Phase 3. Temporary pavement markings and traffic control devices will be in place and all detours will be lifted during the winter months.

Phase 4 is expected start in mid to late April 2022, weather permitting. Work will include removing another portion of the existing Oliver Road approach and construction of the tie-in between Oliver Road and the new roadway. Traffic on Oliver Road and Hamot Road will be detoured using Flower Road, Reichert Road, and Dunn Valley Road. Work is expected to take approximately 14 days.

Phase 5 will include constructing the southern tie-in between Hamot Road and the new roadway. Drivers should be alert for changing traffic patterns and detour signs. Work will require varying detours between Oliver Road and Hamot Road. Work is expected take approximately 10 days.

Phase 6 will include constructing the central island including the truck apron, curbs, and landscaping. Work is expected to take approximately 28 days to complete.

Phase 7 will include milling and paving the final surface for the roundabout lanes, as well as sign installation.

The roundabout is expected to be fully open to all traffic in July 2022.

Throughout the project, motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts, lane restrictions, and detour signs.

As always, PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving when driving in work zones and also to be alert to changing conditions.

