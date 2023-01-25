Another local leader from Erie Events said they are continuing to develop their plans on the Bayfront.

Erie Events’ new executive director, Gus Pine, will start working in his new role on Feb. 1. He said one project he plans to start this year is the Bayfront Market House.

“The Parkway project gets underway this coming spring, so it’ll be an ideal time to start the Market House project. There are plans with the Market House project to make sure that people have easy access into this area, and that Market House is going to be the last piece to complete what we call Bayfront Landing,” said Pine.

Pine added that there is so much development taking place on the Bayfront right now and wants Erie Events to be part of it. He said that his plans are to build a 20,000-square-foot facility to help complete the Bayfront Landing concept.