Development underway for project along West 12th and Peach Streets

Development is well underway in one part of the city and the company behind it says this is just the beginning.

When you come to the intersection of 12th and Peach Street, you can see a new building. What you cannot see is the new life planned for that area.

Unexpected setbacks are not stopping one developer from moving forward quickly on a project.

“We’re having a lot of fun. It’s nice to see all excitement coming back to downtown Erie and we are in the core corridor coming into downtown.” said Pete Zaphiris, Managing General Partner of ZFLP.

One company who was the first to really invest in the mid-downtown area explains it is great to see more work coming in.

“We just love to see everything coming up in this area because it just shows that Erie is a place where investment should be made and its a great place to live and work.” said Gretchen Seth, Senior Vice President, International for Logistics Plus, Inc.

As the developers enter the final stage of the bank project, they say this is only the beginning of transforming this area of the city.

“As soon as we are out of here, they’re moving out of the big building on 12th and State and we’ll start gutting out that building next, and that building will have a complete transformation. Then, we have the Metropolitan dance club building and that will also be redone into apartments and office space.” Zaphiris said.

Zaphiris is also working on the building where Citizens Bank currently resides. The third floor of the building is hope to the Erie Regional Chamber of Commerce and was just recently renovated.

Parts of that will be showcased in a new project.

“We had to cut windows into the third floor and what we did is we saved all the limestone and we actually reused it on our flower box that surrounds the building because we wanted to keep pieces and re-acclimate them into other projects.” Zaphiris said.

It is expected that the new Citizens Bank will take over the building in November. The contract company did apply for a LERTA for the bank project and explained that they will have three more applications for future projects.