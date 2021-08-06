DHS: GIANT Company now accepting SNAP for online orders

SNAP recipients can now order groceries online through GIANT Company stores.

This comes as the The Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the GIANT Company has joined the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Online Purchasing Pilot.

SNAP recipients can now purchase groceries for pickup or delivery online through GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct.

The GIANT Company is the 6th retailer in Pennsylvania to be approved for the pilot, alongside ALDI, Amazon, the Fresh Grocer, Shoprite and Walmart. These retailers saw more than $190 million in online SNAP purchases by Pennsylvanians since the pilot launched in the commonwealth in June 2020.

“Though we are beginning to emerge from the public health crisis, COVID-19 still remains a danger to many, especially because many SNAP recipients are older and may have chronic health conditions. The online purchasing pilot has helped thousands of Pennsylvanians safely shop for fresh groceries and pantry staples since its launch, and we are grateful that The GIANT Company has joined this pilot,” said Acting DHS Secretary Meg Snead. “I highly encourage other retailers to reach out to the USDA and learn what they need to do to participate in this helpful program.”

Only eligible food items normally paid for by SNAP are able to be purchased from participating retailers online with SNAP benefits. Delivery fees, driver tips, and other associated charges may not be paid for with SNAP benefits. SNAP recipients will need another form of payment to cover non-allowable fees.

“Making sure the communities we serve have access to nutritious food is at the core of who The GIANT Company is and central to our purpose of connecting families for a better future,” said Matt Simon, vice president of brand experience, The GIANT Company. “Now, customers who participate in SNAP can enjoy the convenience of online shopping, while still receiving the same low prices and maximizing their SNAP benefits for the food they need to share a healthy meal with their family.”

Retailers interested in participating in this program must contact the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and review the requirements. Retailers that do not wish to join the pilot program can still offer delivery or pick-up flexibility options for SNAP recipients by using mobile EBT processing equipment. Farmers markets may be able to receive this processing equipment at no cost through a grant opportunity provided by DHS.

Applications for SNAP and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us. On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are also available.

