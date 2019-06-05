Diabetes Education in Erie

LECOM Senior Health Center and UPMC Hamot are making improvements towards their diabetes education and treatment plans.

LECOM Health is ruling out new initiatives over the next three years thanks to a $819,237 grant from the Department of Health and Human Services administration or community living.

“ This allows us to disseminate education to community adults that are living out in the community that may have chronic diseases like diabetes, “ said Director of LECOM Institute for successful aging Dr. James Lin.

LECOM will be following the Chronic Disease Self Management curriculum established by Standford University.

Educational classes will be held at Life-Works of Erie. Diabetes education is only one part of the grant. Other sections include a home-medication program.

UPMC Hamot is also changing the way patients receive information about diabetes education.

“What we were doing was a center. You went there and got your education…you might have gone back at some point in the future if you wanted to touch things up. What we really wanted to do was manage…,“ said Vice President of Operations Lynn Rupp.

During the pilot program, the location of the educator was changed and moved

the educational practices to take place in a primary care office.

According to Rupp, the program has been ongoing for a week and is so far successful.

“This way you can go and see your doctor for your health care need, schedule the appointment with your diabetes health care educators at the same time and… continue to follow up through,“ said Rupp.

There are seven locations with diabetes healthcare educators across the area.