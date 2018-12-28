Diabetes self–management workshop

Active Aging, Inc. is offering a free, six-week workshop that will focus on diabetes self-management beginning, Friday, January 11, 2019 from 1pm to 3:30pm. The workshop is designed for people 60 years of age or older who has diabetes or the caregivers of someone who has diabetes.

The class has been proven to help participants build their confidence in managing their health and maintaining active lives. Classes begin Friday, January 11, 2019 and run each Friday ending Friday, February 22, 2019; no class on Friday, February 1, 2019. Snacks and book provided.

The workshop will take place at the Meadville Center, located at 1034 Park Avenue in Meadville. For more information and to reserve a seat please call Ashley or Patty at 814-336-1792 ext. 106.

