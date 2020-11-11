Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers free pulled pork sandwich to active or retired military members

A number of local restaurants are doing their part to thank military veterans.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit over on Liberty Street is offering a free pulled pork sandwich to all active or retired military members.

The general manager said that this is something they do every Veterans Day.

U.S. Air Force Veteran Robert Roundtree was there getting a free pulled pork sandwich.

“I think that it’s a great thing that they do to show honor for the veterans and their service that we have done for this country. I think it’s awesome,” said Robert Roundtree, U.S. Air Force Veteran.

“They protect us. Year after year, time after time, we always call in the military to save us,” said Tony Gressley, General Manager of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

