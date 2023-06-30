A local sporting goods store is moving into the Millcreek Mall complex.

You may have noticed construction at the Millcreek Mall. That’s because Dick’s Sporting Goods is moving into the former Bon-Ton space.

A spokesperson from the mall said the plan is for construction to be complete in September. He added they’re creating a 60,000-square-foot space.

Dick’s Sporting Goods representatives said they now have a permit to incorporate a space for people to try out the equipment, which includes a small ice rink.

“In looking to get a better handle on how to get more people and more merchandise into the Erie marketplace, and this new location will allow them to do that,” said Joe Bell, director of corporate communications at Millcreek Mall.