After years of vacancy on the south side of the Millcreek Mall, a sporting goods store has replaced the former Bonton property.

Dick’s Sporting Goods held a ribbon cutting Friday morning for its grand opening.

The first 100 people took part in a mystery gift card giveaway where one lucky customer received one worth $500. Dick’s will be celebrating all weekend long… carnival style.

The new store, formerly located in a plaza across from the mall, will include new features for athletes to try out different products before purchasing them.

“Here in the Erie community, we have so many amazing youth sports partners that are really just going to love this store from the new selection of cleats, to trying out bats and gloves in the new HitTrax cage, to being able to come out on the field. They’re just going to love it, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings,” said Anna Whieldon, community marketing manager for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Current and former NFL players will also be at the store this weekend to host autograph signings.