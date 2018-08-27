Did you 'Beat Beethoven' this year? Video

An annual event hosted by the Erie Philharmonic pins runners against, arguably, the most legendary composer of all time.

It's the 9th Annual 'Beat Beethoven' 5k in downtown Erie. More than 300 people entered in this challenge. Here's what they had to do: run a 5k race within the time it takes the orchestra, playing live at Perry Square, to finish the symphony.

Tom New, President & CEO of WQLN, says, "I did it. 26:11, that's a personal best, even for a dead composer... It's a great piece of outreach for our Philharmonic. I mean, it's rare that you can live in a city and go out and see the Philharmonic play on a Saturday morning. On a beautiful Saturday morning."

Beethoven's 5th Symphony is a little more than 30 minutes long. Proceeds from the race benefit the Erie Philharmonic.