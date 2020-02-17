Did you know: George Washington once passed through the Erie area

Happy Presidents Day.

The Federal holiday is usually observed on the third Monday in February.

Through the tradition started with celebrating George Washington’s birthday.

It’s common knowledge that Washington completed a mission through the Erie Area while he was a major in the Virginia Colonial Militia.

What’s not as common is the reason. The Fort Leboeuf Museum has the whole story.

“Everybody knows that Washington, he came through, but they don’t know the background of how important this was on a scale of world history,” said Patrick Jenkins, Tour Guide and Assistant Director of the Fort Leboeuf Museum.