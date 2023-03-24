Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A strong geomagnetic storm caused the Northern Lights to be visible over Lake Erie Thursday night into Friday morning.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported a strong geomagnetic storm (G3) disturbed the Earth’s magnetic field on Thursday. There was no cause for public concern, but the aurora borealis (or Northern Lights) were visible for Canada and most of the northern United States around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Over Lake Erie, the aurora was visible just above the horizon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The map below shows aurora visibility for Friday morning:

Geomagnetic storms do cause some minor effects on technology. This particular storm had the possibility to effect the power grid, spacecraft operations and GPS, according to the NOAA.

While the sky was mostly overcast Thursday night in Erie County, the Northern Lights were visible in some areas. Other parts of the country had better weather for viewing, such Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Northern Lights visible in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on March 23 (WJMN)

The Northern Lights could be seen as far south as Oklahoma and North Carolina.

The Northern Lights also could be seen over the U.K. and northern Europe.