Diehl Elementary School hosts drive-by parade for students

Local News
Teachers saying goodbye to their students before the end of the school year tonight.

Faculty and staff at Diehl Elementary School held a drive-by parade for students Wednesday night. More than 25 cars decorated with messages of encouragement drove through the surrounding neighborhood to wave to students from a distance.

One parent says the parade serves as a way for kids to not only see their teachers again, but also say goodbye.

“You know, they get to say goodbye and hopefully it’s a little bit of excitement during all of this. Everybody’s locked in their houses, you know, some excitement.” said Amanda Reitz.

Schools will remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year.

