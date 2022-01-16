Difficult travel for Monday, with snow and areas of blowing snow

Erie, PA (WJET) – Significant snow fall is likely overnight. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour will be possible. Travel will become difficult overnight through Monday, as wind speeds increase, with areas of blowing and drifting snow likely. Between 5-10″ will be on the ground by 7 AM Monday.

The heaviest snow tapers off by late morning, but areas of lake effect snow develop by late Monday, with several inches possible in sustained areas of lake effect snow.

Snowfall forecast through Monday night.

This will be an area-wide 8-14 inch snow fall, with the highest snow totals over much of Erie, Chautauqua, northern and western Crawford and Ashtabula counties, with anywhere from 10-16″ possible, as areas of lake effect snow develop late Monday into Monday night.

Here’s what to expect overnight into Monday.