DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Former JET 24 reporter tests positive for Covid-19

COVID-19 can cause of problems with your lungs, but it can lead to things causing issues with your hear. Two of those problems are pericarditis and myocarditis.

“So myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle. It almost certainly caused by viruses of which there are many. And of course germane to today’s discussion, COVID-19 can be one, although it’s a lesser common, less rare. It is very commonly seen in all ages, in all demographics, and we’ve seen it in years well before coronavirus. It can be caused by flu, H1N1, flu A, flu B. Cocksakivirus is historically the most commonly sourced virus for myocarditis,” said Dr. Matthew Becker of the St. Vincent Heart and Vascular Center.

Just recently, Boston Red Sox Pitcher, Eduardo Rodriguez, was diagnosed with myocarditis.

It can be so severe that it can cause death, but that it rare.

“Because of the inflammation of the heart, it can cause arrhythmias, bad rhythm of the heart, which equally can be fatal,” said Dr. Becker.

Also recently, form JET 24 reporter, Caroline Collins, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pericarditis- inflammation of the lining of the heart. It can turn into myocarditis.

“Physically, it kind of was a roller coaster. So when I initially felt symptoms, it was all the coronavirus symptoms you hear about: I had a headache; I was really tired; I aches, pains; I had an elevated temperature which then turned into a fever; and the most noticeable thing was I was extremely tired through having all of this. So of course I tried maintained walking outside, and I know now that was probably a mistake. It was a couple of days in of me being sick that I began developing very noticeable chest pains in the left side of my chest. They were waking me up through the night . You know, me being in my twenties, I didn’t think much of it. I mentioned it to my mom, we got my cousins who are doctors on the phone and they said get to the ER. And it ended up being pericarditis,” said Caroline Collins, former JET 24 reporter.

Doctors say this is a serious issue because your heart, like your brain, can’t regenerate.

Collins believes any heart issue should be a top priority.

“Take this seriously. If you develop the chest pains, it could be pericarditis or worse, myocarditis. Go to the ER, check with your doctor, meet with cardiologist and figure out what’s going on. Now I can’t work out for three months, I have to take it really easy and I’m on a medication that will bring down the inflammation around my heart. The doctors said about three months for me, but realistically my heart’s not going to go back to normal for about a year, which is crazy. So get it checked out, and also the doctors I’ve been speaking with are warning people, if you get chest pains, it might not be related to COVID, you could be having a heart attack or could have a blood clot, so it’s always best to go to the ER and get it checked out.”