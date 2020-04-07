DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: A generous donation helps thousands

With Governor Wolf’s recommandation of Pennsvlanians to ear a masks, this raised a question of where to find them?

This also caused people to step up and help. David Comi, president of the Erie Runners Club used his bandanas that he ordered for future races to give to people in need.

He asked our news team to help do the same, so we decided to give them to nurse practitioner Bridget Hannon Foust. Her and a few other volunteers sew masks and distribute them to groups in the community. Her efforts are done through her Facebook group mask-erie.

Comi and Hannon both donated over one thousand bandanas and masks.