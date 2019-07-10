Digital Exclusive: A Tour and History of the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity

A YourErie.com Digital Exclusive: A history of Erie’s Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity. Fr. Pimen Simon takes you on a tour of the church and discusses the history of the Church of Nativity as it prepares for its 100th anniversary.

The Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity will celebrate 100 years of religious and community service on Erie’s Historic East Bayfront this weekend. It was founded by a group of Russian Old Believer Orthodox immigrants in 1919, the current church stands on the same site where it was first built. The original church was damaged by fire in 1979 and then it was completely destroyed in a second fire in 1986. The current church building was rebuilt on the same site in 1987.

One the heart of a close-knit community of ethnic Russians, the Church of the Nativity is now an English-speaking parish that includes over 100 families of American descent and is part of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR).

There will be several public events celebrating the Church of the Nativity 100th Anniversary, including: