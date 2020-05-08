DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Activities for nursing home residents

Residents of nursing homes are facing feelings of sadness and loneliness more than ever during this time. Public access is still cut off to these facilities, so residents can’t physically be with their families and friends.

With this in mind, nursing home staff are busy keeping residents engaged in various activities. We spoke to a few local nursing homes to hear some of the things staff came up with. Each facility has come up with a number of new activities to suit each residents needs. So far, staff is getting positive feedback from the residents.

In addition, staff also are keeping these residents connected with their families. They’re relying heavily on technology at this time so that residents aren’t completely separated from their loved ones.