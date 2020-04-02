DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: An act of kindness

We meet Katelyn Cornwell and Cora Layhue, two women who started an act of kindness through a group on Facebook. Residents in nursing homes are lonely right now as they are on lockdown for their safety.

To help bring a smile to their faces, Katelyn started the group to make cards for them, and Cora and her family immediately jumped in to help.

Many other families and individuals in the group pitched in immediately and got on board.

During a time like this, they remind us and their families that its important to think about others. If you want to help, there is still time. There are still nursing homes listed that families can make cards for.

Below is the list of nursing homes:

* Elmwood gardens – YES

* Twinbrook – (100 residents) – YES

* Fairview manor – YES

* St. Mary’s east – YES

* Golden living western reserve – need more families

* Abington crest – YES

* Sarah Reed senior living – need another family

* PA soldiers and sailors home – YES

* VA medical center – YES

* Walnut creek – YES

* Manchester commons – YES

* Village at luther square – NEEDS SOMEONE

*Breviller village – need several more families as they have a lot of residents

* Pleasant ridge – NEEDS SOMEONE

* Edinboro manor – YES

* Erie Presbyterian lodge – NEEDS SOMEONE

* Westlake woods – YES

* St. Mary’s Asbury – YES

* Lecom senior living center – YES

* Lecom health and rehab – YES

* Bickford senior living – NEEDS SOMEONE

* Westbury in Meadville – YES