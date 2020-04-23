DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: An update on Erie County’s response rate to the 2020 Census

We check in with Erie Census Outreach Coordinator Michelle Jaggi to see how Erie County is doing with responding to the 2020 Census.

There’s been an increase in the number of responses since March, but there’s still work to do. Every response counts when it comes to shaping the future of our community. The United States Census Bureau is giving you until August 14th to respond to the questionnaire.

If you have not responded yet, you’ll receive a questionnaire in the mail. You can also still respond online at my2020census.gov, or by phone toll free at 1-844-330-2020.

If you have any questions or haven’t received anything from the Census Bureau, contact Michelle Jaggi at 814-451-7323.