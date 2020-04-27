DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apartment living during the COVID-19 outbreak

Apartment living can be enjoyable. If you reside in an apartment, you’re more than likely in close proximity with roommates or other residents. This means potential exposure to a higher risk of germs. As COVID-19 continues to spread, what are some things people living in apartments can do to limit risks?

One thing important during this time when it comes to apartment living is communication. Communication between landlords and tenants is key. COVID-19 causes the possibility for multiple issues. In your complex or high rise you may experience closed common spaces, or changed policies within your living space. You also may need options to pay rent if you aren’t working, or maybe you need a lease extension. Ask your property manager or landlord about these situations sooner rather than later.

We spoke with Brian Carberry from Apartment Guide about solutions and steps tenants can take when it comes to apartment living.