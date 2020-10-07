DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Are a large number of young people expected to vote in November?

Are you expecting to see a large number of younger people exercising their right to vote this year?

NexGen Pennsylvania tells us that through their Pledge to Vote initiative, they have over 44,000 younger people registered and committed to vote in November. The believe that the motivation will stay strong with those who made the pledge from the impact of the current events that we see happening.

With less than a month until the election, the push remains strong to encourage these young voters through text messages, virtual events and more to get them excited about voting.

