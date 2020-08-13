DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Are laundromats affected by the coin shortage?

The nationwide coin shortage hasn’t slowed down yet. This shortage is causing troubles for businesses such as stores and restaurants. Some businesses like laundromats rely heavily on coins to operate. We checked in on what laundromats are doing amid the coin shortage.

Iarussi Laundry Services is still operating as a coin laundry. His change machine is what keeps business going. As customers get the change they need fro the machine, they use it for the washers and dryers. When the coins get taken out of the machines, they are deposited back into the change machine.

The Launderie Room is a new laundromat not yet open for business, but is operating under a cashless model. The laundromat will have washers and dryers with credit, debit, and mobile pay options. For cash carriers, there’s even an option to turn your cash into a prepaid card.