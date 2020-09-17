DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Are the Western wildfires affecting Erie’s air quality?

Wildfires have been ripping trough the Western part of the United States for days now. That means air quality levels in the West are impacted the most. Here in the Eastern part of country, we’ve been seeing some of the hazy skies from those wildfires which raises the question: are those fires affecting Erie’s air quality?

Nick Lang, Associate Professor of Geology at Mercyhurst University tells us that its hard to provide a definite answer, but the haze is high in the atmosphere and jet stream right now so our area shouldn’t be concerned just yet.

However, we should pay close attention to what we’re burning or releasing into the air. Dangerous air quality levels can have harmful effects, especially for individuals suffering from respiratory issues.