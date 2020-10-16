DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Area shelters prepare to help the community this holiday season

As the holidays quickly approach, area shelters and their volunteers are preparing to help those in need. The Community of Caring and the Erie City Mission already have plans on how to carry the season out safely for everyone involved.

The Community of Caring will have a sit down Thanksgiving meal available, but will limit the number of people allowed in the dining room at one time. They have the floors marked with social distancing tape, and everyone not eating must have a mask on and sanitize their hands before they receive a meal.

The Erie City Mission will give meals out the same way they have since the start of the pandemic. Those wanting a meal will stand in a socially distanced line, grab a bag of food, and be on their way. The Erie City Mission is also frequently sanitizing and requiring everyone to wear masks.

Shelters and volunteers are ready and happy to serve the Erie community. As always donations to both shelters are appreciated.

