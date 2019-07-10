Digital Exclusive: Behind the Scenes at the Cherry Fest

As the annual North East Cherry Festival continues, it’s important to remember an important staple within that festival…the cherry pies! In this digital exclusive on YourErie.com, we take a look inside the booth at this year’s festival.

Cherryl Jones, a worker at the Cherry Fest, says that there are close to 1200 pies that are ready to be sold for this year’s event. She said that all of the pies are made the day that they’re sold and that the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church ladies’ auxiliary takes care of making them

All of the proceeds from the sales go to the North East Fire Department.