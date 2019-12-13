Digital Exclusive: Behind the scenes of Erie High School’s “Royal Christmas” outdoor light display

A group of students at Erie High School are hard at work to present a second year of their “Royal Christmas” light display . We talked to some of the students to see the work that goes into the project.

The display includes 30,000 lights that are synchronized to several holiday songs. You can view the light display and listen to the holiday songs in front of the school by tuning in to radio station 101.7 FM.

The Royals will kick off their premier of the display on Friday, December 13th with Christmas carols and hot chocolate in the school lobby at 6 P.M. The light display will run from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. every night through January 1st.