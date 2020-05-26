DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Being safe against ticks

Along with COVID-19, there’s another bug that may be on your mind this summer: ticks. These small insects are found in grassy areas and hiking trails. The common tick in Pennsylvania is the deer tick. Deer ticks carry the bacteria for Lyme Disease. When planning your summer activities, you need to be extra cautions so you’re not next to find one embedded in your skin.

If you plan to go on a hike, longer shirts, pants, and socks that cover your skin should be worn. Also use insect repellent on your clothing and skin. Hiking partners should always check each other for any ticks they may have picked up as well. If you successfully remove a tick from your skin, you will still need to visit your health care provider. Some people can be asymptomatic from tick bites for months or even years.