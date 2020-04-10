DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Candy shops open their doors for Easter with limitations

1  of  2
If you’re needing your Easter candy fix, you’re in luck. Some local shops in the area opened their doors to customers, but with adjustments for everyone’s safety.

We visited two Erie favorites: Pulakos Chocolates and Stefanelli’s Candies. Both shops are limiting how many people they’re allowing in the store at a time. Because of this, there are different options made available to purchase candy for everyone’s convenience. Sanitation and disinfecting of surfaces often is an additional action these candy shops are taking.

Also, learn how the limitations are affecting Easter candy sales compared to previous years.

