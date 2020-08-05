DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Changes to the 2020 Census deadline

The deadline to the 2020 Census is coming up, and its sooner than you may think. The last day to get your survey in is now September 30th. The U.S. Census Bureau made this change to meet the deadline of when they need to report numbers to the white house.

Filling out the 2020 Census is vital to our community for the next 10 years. An accurate count provides us with more funding for improvements to roads, parks, and more. Filling out the survey also gives us more of a chance to have congressional representation when it comes to presidential and national elections. That’s why the City of Erie is holding a contest to try to get an accurate count. Completing your survey can get you a chance to win gift cards weekly, and a grand prize of $1,000 when the deadline is reached. More information can be found here.

If you haven’t completed your survey yet, you may get a visit from a Census taker. A real Census taker will be identifiable by their badge, and will never ask any invasive questions such as political affiliation or social security number.

You can respond at my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020. Local opportunities will also be available to complete your questionnaire on Friday at Urbaniaks Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at Corry’s Downtown First Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.