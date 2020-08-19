DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Charter School of Excellence receives generous donation

The Charter School of Excellence has what they need for their students to start off the school year strong. Through funding donated by St. Mark’s Episcopal parish, the school is able to provide Charter School of Excellence backpacks filled with school supplies to all 600 of their students.

Inside the backpacks, students will find folders, notebooks, water bottles, pens, pencils, highlighters, glue sticks, and colored pencils. In addition, every student will get a chrome book to use for days of virtual instruction.

Families can pick up their supplies at the Leadership Center (1511 Peach St) on August 20th, or August 24th from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A virtual open house will also be held for families on August 27th at 4 p.m.