DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Common scams to be aware of

The COVID-19 outbreak doesn’t scare away scammers. In fact, this is a time where they can catch more victims as people are in a state of panic. One of the most popular places where scammers are waiting for you is online. With online traffic growing, more and more people are falling victim daily.

Also, we find out what you should be aware of regarding the legitimacy of the stimulus checks. Scammers are taking advantage of this opportunity to get even more victims.

Always be sure to verify and use resources regarding scams so you’re not next.