DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Coping with boredom and loneliness during self-quarantine

Loneliness and boredom are not bad feelings, but common feelings for many people in self-quarantine right now. Have you wondered what you can do to cope with this?

We spoke with Erie Licensed Clinical Social Worker Tara Durkin for some suggestions on what to do if you’re experiencing these emotions. There are resources available if you or someone you know needs them.

Those resources include:

Crisis Services: 814-456-2014 toll free: 1-800-300-9558 – mental health relations

Erie County Community Chatline: 814-273-7007 – concerns or worries regarding COVID-19

United Way Hotline: 2-1-1 – community resources

All About YOU Counseling and Assessment: 814-920-4164