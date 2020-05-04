DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Creating a budget

Many people are facing hard times financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. If funds are tight for you, creating a budget can be one step to figuring out how to make ends meet.

Multiple categories make up a budget depending on your lifestyle. All of those categories need to be taken into account when looking at how to best use your money. We spoke to two financial experts who teach us where to allocate the funds when creating a budget.

Also, learn some things to remember about your budget when temptations to buy something you may not necessarily need is on your mind.