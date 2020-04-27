DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Cyber bullying

People are spending more time online and on social media due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cyber bullying is something too many people will face and is not a new thing.

It’s important to remember that you are responsible for what you post online even though it’s easier to hide behind a screen, according to Christopher Monsour, assistant professor of cyber security at Mercyhurst University.

What you post might be innocent, but there could be negative consequences depending on how people react and interpret things. Typing something does not have the nuance that nonverbal communication can contribute to the meaning of a message.

Katerina Katakalides, a cyber bully victim, says that you should think before you speak, but you should really think twice before you type.