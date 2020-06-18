DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Defining terms related to the topic of racial injustice

World wide, you’ll see demonstrations and protests being held to stand up against the issue of racial injustice and to fight for equality. Along with these actions, you may see and hear many different terms associated that probably aren’t familiar to you. Have you heard words being used such as systemic racism, microaggression, and oppression, and more?

We held an extended interview with Professor of African American Studies and United States History Umeme Sababu of Edinboro University. Sababu defined these terms that we may often hear.