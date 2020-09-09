DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Differences at Port Farms this year

Businesses everywhere are adjusting to comply with safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. That includes Port Farms, one favorite local farm preparing to open for another fall season.
When visiting Port Farms this year, here’s what you’ll notice:
- Sanitizing stations are placed throughout the grounds to promote cleanliness, and staff will regularly clean items at activity stations.
- Some attractions such as the corn pit will be closed. Hay rides will still be offered, but at decreased capacity.
- When interacting with staff or entering a building, you must wear a mask.
- Touchless payment options are in place to avoid change transactions.
Even with the new safety measures in place at Port Farms, you can still have a fun day. The farm has many new attractions this year for visitors to enjoy.
Opening day is on Saturday, September 19th from 11-7.