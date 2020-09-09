DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Differences at Port Farms this year

Businesses everywhere are adjusting to comply with safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. That includes Port Farms, one favorite local farm preparing to open for another fall season.

When visiting Port Farms this year, here’s what you’ll notice:

Sanitizing stations are placed throughout the grounds to promote cleanliness, and staff will regularly clean items at activity stations.

Some attractions such as the corn pit will be closed. Hay rides will still be offered, but at decreased capacity.

When interacting with staff or entering a building, you must wear a mask.

Touchless payment options are in place to avoid change transactions.

Even with the new safety measures in place at Port Farms, you can still have a fun day. The farm has many new attractions this year for visitors to enjoy.

Opening day is on Saturday, September 19th from 11-7. Click here to see their weekly hours.