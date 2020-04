We all may notice that constant hand washing and sanitizing is causing our hands to become dry. That’s why its important to take that extra step and moisturize your hands too. Neglecting to take care of your skin now can present future dangers.

Certain ingredients in products will treat the skin better than others. Also, there’s a home remedy that you can try for skin exfoliation. We spoke to a couple of spas in the area for more information on ways you can treat your skin.