DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Erie animal shelters in need of donations

Now that temperatures are starting to drop shelters in the city of Erie are seeing a large number of animals coming in, making the need for donations critical.

Shelters are asking for items such as clumping cat litter and food, dog and cat toys, laundry detergent, cleaning and medical supplies, and more.

You can also go to their website to make monetary donations or to view wish lists from amazon and chewy for other things that may be helpful to donate.

Other shelters in need of donations include:

