DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Erie School District to provide technological support for remote learning period

Wednesday evening, the Erie School Board decided on a remote learning period to start of the 2020-2021 academic school year.

The board makes the decision with students in mind that don’t have access to the technology needed to lean in this fashion. Therefore, the board is providing 2,000 iPads, and 9,000 Chromebooks to accommodate its students.

The IT team will also be on hand to help with technology questions and internet access for those devices. When schools initially shut down in March, the district put out a survey asking families whether or not they have internet access. For the families that indicated they didn’t, the district is reaching out with solutions to get the access needed.

Looking ahead, the board is hopeful that students and teacher will be able to make it back into the classroom safely at some point during the 2020-2021 academic year.