DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Evictions during the pandemic

Financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still may have you in a rut when it comes to paying rent. Maybe you’ve missed the last few payments and you’re now fearing eviction.

We asked, are landlords able to proceed with this action during the pandemic when so many are struggling? Hear the explanations by Attorney Matt Rich on the eviction moratoriums.

If you know you’re not headed for eviction but still need to get caught up on payments, financial options are becoming available to struggling renters and those unemployed. Remember to always communicate with your property manager or landlord and diligently look for payment solutions.