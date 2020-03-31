DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Expecting during COVID-19

Springtime means new life, new beginnings, new joy. With COVID-19 around, it’s hard to see that.

For expecting mothers, preparing to bring a new life into the world can add new anxiety and even new fear about the unknown.

One young, first-time mother, Kelsey Beckas, is experiencing her pregnancy with added anxiety of being a high-risk pregnancy due to high blood pressure. She visits the doctor more often, which means more contact with the outside world. Doctors are taking every precaution to ensure her safety.

Beckas may not be having what you may call a typical pregnancy, and she won’t be able to have her family there in the room to support her while she gives birth. That doesn’t mean Beckas is seeing all the negatives. She and her husband, Nick, are looking at all the positives and can’t wait to meet their daughter in May.