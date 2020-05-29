DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Experiences of working remotely

Working from home is the new normal. Many are on our third and fourth month of working remotely. Still, parts of the transition may be challenging.

Connecting with others, staying focused, and differences in procedures can all be hurdles for someone just starting with this change. A couple of local workers tell us what their experience was like to adjust.

We also talked to the largest work from home company, Liveops for help with remote working. Liveops has over 20,000 employees, and successfully operates virtually.

While its a big adjustment, working from home can be positive too.