Digital Exclusive: Fan Controlled Football

After next Sunday’s Super Bowl, football will go into the spring. One former Erie football coach is helping to get it off the ground in two weeks.

If you remember the two-time indoor football champion Erie Explosion, you’ll remember Coach Shawn Liotta.

Liotta is currently working with Fan Controlled Football, an innovative new concept where fans vote on the rules of the game and which play their favorite team will run.

Fans will even get to draft their favorite team’s roster every week just like daily fantasy football.

Liotta said that if you enjoyed the indoor football league in Erie, you are going to love this.

“Fans are calling the plays. They want to score. Right? They want to score points and you know, how do we do that? We’re talking up-tempo offense. We’re talking high scoring offenses. We’re talking hard-hitting defense. Just pure excitement,” said Shawn Liotta, Director of Coaching.

You can find out more about the FCF and how you can get in on the action here.