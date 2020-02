Valentines Day is around the corner, and many people are looking for gifts for that special someone. One common gift for the holiday is flowers.

Although online shopping is a big trend, its hurting our local businesses. We spoke to two long time Erie florists who tell us why it’s important to buy local.

Gary Maas, a fifty year florist owns Gary’s Flower Shoppe. Kathy Stahon is a thirty-five year florist, and owns Cathy’s Flower Shoppe.